Peaceful walk against gun violence held in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A peaceful walk against gun violence took place in Boynton Beach Saturday afternoon. Organizers are hoping the walk will further open the line of communication between families and community leaders to put an end to senseless acts.

The walk started at Sue Sims Park with prayer. Then the group walked through the streets of Boynton Beach impacted by violence, such as the area of Cherry Hill. It was put on by leaders from Boynton Strong Outreach, Bishop Benard Wright, and Trinity Counseling.

They are hoping people will be more open about what they’ve experienced in efforts to stop the suppression of trauma caused by gun violence.

“Be open and talk about it. So we are putting ourselves out open in front of the community, allowing them to see that we’re here and there is a medium to express what you’re going through,” said Jordan Joachin, group therapist at Trinity Counseling. “We’ll discuss it with you so that you don’t have to have it to pass it on to your children, and their children’s children.”

“I believe in unity in the community. I am standing on that message. I definitely feel like unity in the community means we can come together as one we need to,” said Mikayla Johnson, activist.

Organizers are hoping to do this peace walk every month and eventually hold community meetings moving forward.

