Papa John's delivery van stolen in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Thieves stole a Papa John’s delivery van Wednesday night after a suspected fake call, Boynton Beach police say.

An unknown suspect went into the delivery driver’s gold Chrysler Town and Country van when the driver arrived to deliver pizza, according to a police report.

The suspect fled the development in the van.

Responding police found the discarded illuminated Papa John’s sign at 2290 N. Congress Ave around 11:30 p.m.

The van with a Florida tag Y13-NME has been reported stolen.