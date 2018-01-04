Papa John's delivery van stolen in Boynton Beach

Thieves leave delivery sign behind

Jennifer Tintner
11:09 AM, Jan 4, 2018
3 hours ago

(file photo)

Micolo J
Creative Commons 2.0

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Thieves stole a Papa John’s delivery van Wednesday night after a suspected fake call, Boynton Beach police say. 

An unknown suspect went into the delivery driver’s gold Chrysler Town and Country van when the driver arrived to deliver pizza, according to a police report.

The suspect fled the development in the van.

Responding police found the discarded illuminated Papa John’s sign at 2290 N. Congress Ave around 11:30 p.m.

The van with a Florida tag Y13-NME has been reported stolen.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top