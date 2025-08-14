Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Officers from Boynton Beach Police Department team up to help mom of 4 in need

After responding to a call, officers worked together to help a single mom with supplies over the last 2 weeks
Operation Sunny Day
BBPD
Operation Sunny Day
Operation Sunny Day
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Officers from the Boynton Beach Police Department teamed up to help a single mom have a "sunny day."

After responding to a call on July 27, officers met a mother struggling to provide for her four children in an efficiency apartment.

Officer Sunil "Sunny" Surajbally was joined by other BBPD officers to help provide supplies for the family, a mission titled "Operation Sunny Day."

Over the last two weeks, officers donated groceries and school supplies, baby formula, clothing, a new refrigerator, and installed a TV. They also helped the mother obtain a library card and access an internet connection.

A BBPD victim advocate also arranged haircuts for the kids, as well as gift cards and clothing. Officers are working on enrolling the kids in school, and provided a cellphone so the family can keep in touch.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening