Nonprofit organization to host free Narcan distribution, barbecue in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose deaths soared to a record high of 93,000 last year. Now, members of the community are stepping up to reduce those numbers.

The opioid crisis remains a major concern for Palm Beach County community leaders, health care professionals and the families and friends of those suffering from addiction.

To address those concerns, the Trinity Counseling Center is teaming up with local organizations for a free Narcan distribution and community barbecue on Saturday.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boynton Beach House of Kingdom Worship.

According to health officials, many of those addicted to opioids could suffer a fatal overdose at any time.

“COVID hit really bad. And last year, 2020, there were over 6,000 overdoses not even counting non-fatal,” said Sheila Joe-Gaines of Trinity Counseling Center. “So, I think the community needs to be educated and they need to have Narcan in every household.”

Narcan is a medicine used for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. According to officials, it's an opioid antagonist, that works by blocking certain receptors in your body that opioids bind to. By blocking these receptors, Narcan helps to rapidly reverse the effects of opioids.

During the distribution, doctors from T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society and Premier Medical will be on site to show people how to use Narcan.

The entire community is encouraged to attend.

“The opioid epidemic is a community problem, and it will take the community working together with one another to fix this problem,” said Pastor Rae Whitely of Faith in Florida. “We have to go to the people and meet them where they are so we can help.”