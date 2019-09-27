Menu

New video shows Boynton Beach officer's lifesaving actions

Performed Heimlich maneuver on choking woman
Posted: 6:35 AM, Sep 27, 2019
New video shows up the moment a Boynton Beach police officer save a woman who was choking at a restaurant.
New video shows the moment a Boynton Beach police officer save a woman who was choking at a restaurant.

Officer Chris Schalk jumps into action and performs the Heimlich maneuver on an 82-year-old woman who was choking on a piece of broccoli Sunday night at Golden Corral.

Officer Schalk was able to dislodge the food so the woman could breathe again.

He was working an off-duty detail at the time when he spotted the woman in trouble.

He says this is a great example of why everyone should be trained in basic life-saving techniques.

