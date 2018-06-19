Motorcyclist killed in Boynton Beach crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Boynton Beach Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 5 p.m.on West Boynton Beach Boulevard.

According to Traffic Homicide Investigators, 37-year-old Blair Leafey was traveling westbound on Boynton Beach Boulevard when his 2014 Honda motorcycle struck the passenger's side of a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling east.

The driver of the Corolla, 18-year-old Erik Maldonado Lopez, of Boynton Beach, failed to see Leafey and made a left turn on Northwest Second Street.

Officials say, Leafey, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Delray Beach Medical Center, where he died.

Lopez was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say a gold or tan 4-door Honda Accord was also involved in the crash, but the driver fled the scene.The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or who witnessed the crash is urged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Chris Munro at 561-742-6112.