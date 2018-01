Boynton Beach police say they are trying to locate a missing and endangered 18-year-old.

Christian Azad Baig was last seen leaving his home at 419 S.W. 4th Ave., at 2:59 p.m., police said.

Baig had on dark jeans, a gray T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, red and black book bag and green and gray sneakers.

He's described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

According to police, he suffers from serious medical conditions

If you see him please call 911.