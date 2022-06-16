Missing 12-year-old boy may not be in Boynton Beach anymore, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police said Thursday a missing 12-year-old runaway boy who's been gone for four days may not be in the city anymore.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for Yvens Clervoir, 12, who ran away from his home in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The FBI, FDLE, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Children and Families, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are all involved in the search and investigation.

Boynton Beach Police Department Photo of Yvens Clervoir, 12, supplied by the Boynton Beach Police Department.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: FBI joins search for missing 12-year-old Boynton Beach runaway boy

"We know that Yvens is currently struggling with some personal issues," said Stephanie Slater, the public information officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department, at a news conference Thursday. "Our priority is finding this child and bringing him home safely to his parents."

Slater said Clervoir has run away from home eight times since March and sometimes sleeps under trees, bridges, semi-trucks, and cars.

"Usually he stays within a three-block radius of his home and returns within a few hours. But this time he's believed to be on a black bicycle and he hasn't returned in several days. And that is our big concern," Slater said.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Boynton Beach police give update on missing 12-year-old boy

Slater said Clervoir previously told police officers that if he were to run away again, he may go to a church.

"We are asking our houses of worship to please look outside your building. If you have a maintenance shed or if you have any exterior buildings that are unsecured, or even secured, if you can look inside there," Slater said.

Police plan to expand their search perimeter on Thursday, both on the ground by going door-to-door, posting flyers in local businesses, and searching waterways, along with aerial canvassing.

"He may not be in Boynton Beach anymore," Slater said, adding that our sweltering temperatures could put Clervoir's health at risk. "It's hot. It's South Florida in the heat of the summer. His health is of concern to us."

Anyone who sees Yvens Clervoir, 12, is urged to call 911 or our non-emergency number at 561-732-8116 or your local police department. Information can also be submitted via our website, https://t.co/UCaDVYf9sl, social media or email tips@bbfl.us. https://t.co/XF5OgOGcnc pic.twitter.com/tWfAZUtZCJ — bbpd (@BBPD) June 16, 2022

Det. Sgt. Astrel Labbe said the FBI was brought in to assist with the search because of Clervoir's age.

"We do have, sometimes, kids run away. And they're 15, 16. It's typical. But in this case, he's 12 years old. We don't usually have a 12-year-old not coming home the same day," Labbe said. "It's our priority to find kids that young."

If you've seen Clervoir or know where he is, immediately call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116