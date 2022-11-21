Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death faces lawsuit

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer who was fired earlier this year after the death of a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during a pursuit is now being sued by the victim's family.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week against fired Officer Mark Sohn and the city of Boynton Beach.

Stanley Davis III died after an attempted traffic stop by Sohn on the day after Christmas last year.

Boynton Beach Bulldogs Stanley Davis III died a day after Christmas after crashing a dirt bike during the police pursuit.

Although a Florida Highway Patrol investigation found in March that Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Davis and should not face any charges, the city manager concluded that Sohn didn't adhere to policies and procedures during the events leading to the Dec. 26, 2021, crash.

The teen was traveling 85 mph on a dirt bike at the time of the crash.

Sohn had more than a dozen reprimands during his 20-year tenure with the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Sohn's disciplinary history includes two unsatisfactory performances in a vehicle pursuit. He was involved in one high-speed pursuit that resulted in the death of another child in 2016.

That incident also involved an attempted traffic stop in which the driver fled at 60 mph and fatally struck Jayden Readon, 5, as he walked on the sidewalk.

Davis' family members have repeatedly called for Sohn to face criminal charges.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the lawsuit alleges that the city ignored Sohn's bad behavior.

A Boynton Beach spokeswoman wouldn't comment on the pending litigation, other than to say the city will file a response.