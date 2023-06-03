Man sentenced to life in prison in first-degree murder in 2019

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Sunrise man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of a man at the victim's apartment in 2019.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe sentenced Maliik Nikolas Hylton, now 26, to four life sentences after a jury convicted him on April 26 fof irst-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of robbery with a firearm and burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm.

The first-degree murder conviction ensured an automatic life sentence. The judge convicted him to four life sentences, with two to run consecutively.

Hylton was arrested in McDonough, Georgia, by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 17, 2019.

Hylton shot and killed 30-year-old Travis Tavoris Gregg at his apartment in the Banyan Lakes community on 1511 Stonehaven Drive on Jan. 5, 2019.

Hylton went gambling at a Hollywood casino and met a man he would later try to rob, investigators said. The man said Hylton held him at gunpoint and demanded his money, jewelry and car key.

The man said he didn't have the car, and loaned it to Gregg, his drug dealer.

“It’s your lucky day," Hylton reportedly told him. "I won’t kill you, but … I’m going to rob your drug dealer because the cops don’t give a (expletive) about a drug dealer.”

The man give the dealer's address, and Hylton texted his girlfriend: "Get my mask. Get my gun."

Gregg's girlfriend, Leyonna Wilson, said she was in the shower around 7 a.m. when she heard a boom.

She found Gregg outside, crawling on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Hylton was still at the scene, and pointed a gun at Gregg's girlfriend, who ran into her bedroom and grabbed a bat and knife. Hylton eventually took off, according to police.

Gregg was taken to the hospital where he died.

