Man dies after being struck in traffic in Boynton Beach

WPTV
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 28, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man died after being struck in traffic Saturday in Boynton Beach.

According to Boynton Beach Police, James Benson, 54, of Fort Lauderdale stopped his 2013 Chrysler 200 at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Southwest 30th Avenue at 12:30 p.m. to adjust a piece of furniture that was strapped to the roof of his car.

He and his vehicle were struck by a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma. A silver 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was also struck by the Tacoma. Neither the driver of the Colorado or Tacoma were injured.

Benson was taken via trauma alert to Delray Medical Center where he died from his injuries Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Dennis Castro at 561-732-8116.

