Man arrested for soliciting videos from minor, Boynton Beach police say there could be more victims

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for soliciting videos from a minor, according to Boynton Beach police.

Investigators say Maximiliano Buitrago of Boca Raton was arrested on charges of solicitation to commit human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, after asking a 14-year-old for videos.

Buitrago allegedly responded to a Craigslist post offering summer babysitting services that undercover detectives from the Human Exploitation Unit had placed, asking, "Are you trying to make cash any other way? What else can you do?”

Investigators say Buitrago repeatedly acknowledged that the girl was 14, and offered her money for videos that he claimed would be viewed by clients overseas. On July 16, Buitrago arranged a meetup with the girl at a Boynton Beach park, where he was taken into custody.

Police searched his vehicle, and discovered cards stating, "Make money on TikTok with pics and short videos," along with an offer to "get paid cash."

Buitrago confessed to investigators and is being held at Palm Beach County jail.

Boynton Beach police believe there could be more victims, and ask anyone who might have received that card or messaged with Buitrago to contact BBPD Detective Joseph at 561-742-6158.