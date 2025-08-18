Man, 49, dead after personal watercraft accident in Boynton Beach canal

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead as a result of a personal watercraft accident in Boynton Beach on Sunday evening, police say.

The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) said that they responded to a report of the accident at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday near the West Gateway Boulevard Bridge in the E-4 canal.

When police arrived, they found Jeffery Civitano, 49, of Sunrise, lying in the water while his watercraft was going northbound by itself. The preliminary investigation reveals that Civitano was driving the watercraft northbound in the canal when he crashed.

A witness tried to pull Civitano out of the water before first responders arrived, but Boynton Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Civitano dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.