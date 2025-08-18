Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Man, 49, dead after personal watercraft accident in Boynton Beach canal

The victim has been identified as Jeffery Civitano, 49, of Sunrise
Boynton Beach Police Department vehicle, file
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
FILE PHOTO - Boynton Beach Police Department cruiser.
Boynton Beach Police Department vehicle, file
Posted

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead as a result of a personal watercraft accident in Boynton Beach on Sunday evening, police say.

The Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD) said that they responded to a report of the accident at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday near the West Gateway Boulevard Bridge in the E-4 canal.

When police arrived, they found Jeffery Civitano, 49, of Sunrise, lying in the water while his watercraft was going northbound by itself. The preliminary investigation reveals that Civitano was driving the watercraft northbound in the canal when he crashed.

A witness tried to pull Civitano out of the water before first responders arrived, but Boynton Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Civitano dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening