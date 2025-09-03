MAKING WAVES: Special Olympics swimmers shine at Boynton Beach YMCA 

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At first glance, it’s just another early morning at the DeVos-Blum Family YMCA— splashes echo off the walls, swim caps bob in the water and coaches call out times. But take a closer look, and you’ll see something extraordinary.

The YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s Adaptive Aquatics Special Olympics Swim Team, a group of athletes proving that ability is defined not by limitations, but by determination.

Just a few months ago, six of these swimmers couldn’t swim at all. Now? They’ve competed head-to-head in Regional Special Olympics events, and some are on the verge of qualifying for States. The energy on the pool deck is less about medals and more about milestones. Every stroke is a victory.

From water fears to winning form

The YMCA’s Adaptive Aquatics Program is tailored for children and adults with special needs. It meets each swimmer where they are — whether that’s learning to float for the first time or perfecting a backstroke for competition.

Making room for more

With success comes demand — and the Boynton YMCA has reached a point where it needs more hands in the water. Leaders are looking for part-time instructors with a heart for inclusion and a willingness to dive right in. Training is provided, but empathy is essential.

A silver anniversary

This season of achievement comes as the Boynton YMCA prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary. From families learning to swim, to seniors finding community, to competitive swim teams chasing new horizons — the organization has become a staple of Palm Beach County life.

How to help

If you or someone you know wants to join the Adaptive Aquatics coaching team, click here or stop by the DeVos-Blum Family YMCA to learn more.

