BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Macy's at Boynton Beach Mall is closing after the major department store announced that multiple locations are underperforming when it comes to sales.

The store announced the closure at the Boynton Beach location on its website, advising customers to shop at the Macy's located in Town Center at Boca Raton.

Macy's said Thursday that it will close 66 stores this year as part of its "Bold New Chapter" plan, including closing about 150 "underproductive" stores that was announced last year over a three-year period.

The following locations are expected to close in Florida this year:



Boynton Beach Mall

Fort Lauderdale Furniture

Pembroke Furniture

South Dade Furniture

West Shore Plaza

Altamonte Furniture

Southgate

Boca Raton Furniture closed last year and relocated to a full-line location nearby.

For a complete list of Macy's locations closing nationwide, click here.

Meanwhile, Boynton Beach Mall has struggled in the past to get shoppers in its doors.

In previous years, we reported hotel and housing was being considered at Boynton Beach Mall. However, it is not clear what plans, if any, are being made for the shopping center.