Kinetic art exhibit held this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A one-of-a-kind kinetic art experience is offering outdoor and indoor artwork in Palm Beach County.

The city of Boynton Beach hosted the 5th bi-annual Kinetic Art Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit in downtown Boynton Beach on Saturday.

Kinetic art is a form of art that depends on movement for its effect. The word kinetic means relating to motion.

The free outdoor and indoor exhibits bring meaningful and playful public art by prominent kinetic artists from around the world, which reflect a variety of styles and modes of movement.

“This piece is called good gossip, bad gossip. It’s basically a social commentary on COVID today. Good gossip would be with your mask on and bad gossip would be with the one without masks. Gossip in general is it good or bad? We don’t know,” said Miami artist Kyle Poyser.

Masks are required for entry.

For the next year the outdoor artwork can be seen along Ocean Avenue.

The art exhibition continues Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

For more information visit https://www.boynton-beach.org/news/kinetic-art-exhibit-coming-boynton-beach