How should Boynton Beach spend federal rescue plan money?

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The city of Boynton Beach wants to know what to do with millions of dollars in federal money.

The American Rescue Plan was passed earlier this year, and in it was billions of dollars that go directly to cities and counties.

City leaders in Boynton Beach on Wednesday will discuss plans to get feedback from the public on how the city should spend $13 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

The federal dollars have some restrictions, but the intention is to help with any COVID-related problems.

"Maybe for people getting thrown out of their homes," one resident said.

"Use it for the people who have lost their jobs," another resident said.

People outside City Hall think the money should go right back to those still needing rental or job assistance.

"They should put it back into the economy, help businesses and customers as well, just to keep our economy going," said Joseph Polimeni with Josie's Ristorante.

Polimeni said any support for small businesses will help.

"If they push it back into the economy it will help us go right into the season," Polimeni said.

"We want to make sure we are spending it wisely," said Mayor Steven Grant.

Grant said the city has started a survey, asking people how the funds should be used, from business owners to landlords or renters, or just someone who lives in the city.

"We will never stop encouraging people to speak to us as the government is what we should be doing to make their lives better," Grant said.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, the commission will look at the community engagement plan.

Those surveys are still open and available in several languages. For more information, click here.

The Boynton Beach Commission will also discuss plans to spend $60,000 of the American Rescue Plan funds to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sept. 18. The money would be used to offer $100 gift cards to people who get the vaccine.