Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Boynton Beach park

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park Saturday morning.

Police say that they responded to a wooded area near 1900 South Federal Highway at around 7 a.m. and found the body of 29-year-old Jordan Scales.

Investigators say Scales' death is being investigated as a homicide and believe the incident could have occurred as early as April 16.

WPTV

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 561-742-6113.