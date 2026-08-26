Former Boynton Beach officer to be reinstated after chase that killed 13-year-old in 2021

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A former Boynton Beach police officer will get his job back following a chase that ended in the death of a 13-year-old nearly five years ago.

In a statement, the Boynton Beach Police Department said Mark Sohn will return as a police officer, though specific details regarding his reinstatement have not been finalized.

Boynton Beach officer reinstated after chase killed 13-year-old

The city fired Sohn in 2022, citing policy violations for his role in the pursuit of Stanley Davis III, the boy who died after crashing his dirt bike during the chase. An appeals court later ruled the city wrongfully fired the officer. An arbitrator originally ordered his reinstatement in 2024.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigation found in 2022 that Sohn did not act improperly while pursuing Stanley Davis III and should not face any charges. Investigators said the boy was going 85 mph on the dirt bike when he fled an attempted traffic stop.

WPTV reported in 2022 that there had been more than a dozen reprimands for Sohn.

The family of Stanley Davis III, the child who died, released a statement on Tuesday following the decision.

"Our family is deeply disappointed by the decision of the appellate court to allow Boynton Beach police department to reinstate officer Mark sohn following the pursuit that resulted in the death of our 13 year old son, Stanley Davis III.

The department made a clear determination that Officer Sohn violated its pursuit policy, yet he's allowed to return to duty while our family is left to live with the irreversible loss of our child.

Stanley cannot be reinstated. He cannot come home. He cannot get a second chance at life.

We believe this decision raises serious concern and questions not only for us, but for the community at large.

Questions about police accountability and whether departmental policies truly mean anything when an officer violates them and a child loses his life.

We will demand that the Boynton Beach Police Department NOT Return Mark Sohnto road patrol or any other duties that place him behind the wheel in a law enforcement capacity.

We will continue to speak Stanley’s name, because he mattered.

Our son Stanley Davis III deserved to come home."

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