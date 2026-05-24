Fire at Boynton Beach quadplex sends one person to the hospital, Red Cross notified

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A building fire broke out at a quadplex near Boynton Beach, sending one person to the hospital, Palm Beach County fire officials say.

Fire crews responded around 8:50 p.m. Saturday to the 14,000 block of Canal Drive in western Boynton Beach, where smoke and flames were coming from one side of the building.

Firefighters conducted a rapid search of the structure. All occupants exited the building, but one person was taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials described it as an aggressive fire, but crews contained it and prevented the flames from spreading to the other apartments.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

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