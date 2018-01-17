Final vote Wednesday night for Odyssey Middle School boundary changes

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - If your child attends Odyssey Middle School in Boynton Beach, you should learn Wednesday night where they will attend school next year.

The school board is expected to take a final vote on boundary changes.

The district decided to close the middle school at the end of this school year because of low attendance numbers.

The more than 700 students who currently attend the school will be rezoned to five other middle schools.

Those schools include:

Carver Middle School

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

Congress Middle School

Woodlands Middle School

Lantana Middle School

The largest chunk of students will be rezoned to attend Congress Middle School.

The district has said it plans to lease the campus to South Tech Academy.

If approved at Wednesday night's meeting, the changes will go into place next school year.

Click here to look at the Odyssey Middle School Boundary study.