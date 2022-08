BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — All lanes are closed on I-95 southbound after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened near the exit for Hypoluxo Rd.

Two overturned cars could be seen on the highway.

Traffic backups stretch from south of Gateway Blvd. to Lantana Rd. as of 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.