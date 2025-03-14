Fatal Boynton Beach shooting meets criteria of 'stand your ground' law, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach shooting that killed a man and injured five others back in January meets the criteria of the state's "stand your ground" law, police said.

Boynton Beach police announced Thursday that information, evidence and witness testimonials detectives gathered throughout the investigation showed that this case meets the criteria for "stand your ground."

WATCH BELOW: 5 injured, 1 dead in Boynton Beach shooting

5 injured, 1 dead in Boynton Beach shooting

Detectives said the investigation showed that 31-year-old Davon Wood of Fort Lauderdale appears to have been the primary aggressor in a shooting that occurred on Jan. 19.

The incident occurred just after 1:40 a.m. near the 500 block of Northeast Second Street and E. Boynton Beach Boulevard. When police arrived, they found five individuals with gunshot wounds and transported the victims to local hospitals. A sixth victim took himself to an emergency center.

Detectives said Wood died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is still active and police continue to encourage anyone with information to contact authorities at 561-732-8116.