Drivin’ for Youth Education tournament benefits low-income and foster families

Money raised will fund scholarships for underserved children
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 15:40:14-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — About 40 people golfed their way through Links at Boynton Beach on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

It was all part of the first ever Drivin’ for Youth Education tournament benefiting M&S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics. They are a non-profit organization based out of Boynton Beach working with low-income and foster families.

The money raised from the 40 or so registrations will fund scholarships for underserved children.

“This really gives them a lot of opportunity, because as we know, music, dance, theater, art, it’s really pricey,” Melissa Williams, the non-profit’s executive director, said. “A lot of kids want that opportunity and their parents aren’t able to afford it.”

M&S Community Stars is “a small but effective afterschool Art and Educational enrichment program,” located in Boynton Beach Mall, according to the school’s site.

“It provides this safety net where a child can know that I might not have the family that has the cash to provide this type of early developmental training," said Hebert Lowe, the organization’s event coordinator, "but there’s a place I can go.”

For more information about M&S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics, click here.

