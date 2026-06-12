Driver charged with vehicular homicide 8 months after I-95 crash killed 92-year-old woman in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man faces a vehicle homicide charge eight months after a crash on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach killed a woman just three days from her 93rd birthday.

The suspect, Guy Augustin, who was 22 years old at the time of the collision on Oct. 8, 2025, was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Palm Beach County jail.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on southbound I-95 just south of the Gateway Boulevard exit, killing Martha Gutierrez.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Augustin was driving a 2013 BMW 535i and changed lanes improperly, moving behind Gutierrez's Toyota Camry and hitting her vehicle in the rear.

The impact sent Gutierrez's car into a concrete barrier wall and Augustin's BMW off the road and into the grass.

Gutierrez was taken to Delray Medical Center but was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. the night of the crash.

Investigators said Augustin later admitted to traveling at speeds of 95-100 mph in a 65 mph speed zone at the time of the wreck and was following two motorcycles too closely before the collision.

A witness told investigators that Augustin passed her at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic before the wreck, traveling at about 80 mph.

The affidavit said FHP investigators were able to download data from the BMW, which showed the car was traveling at speeds of 123 mph and "then 119 until at impact where the speed registered at 117 mph."

"Based on the EDR (Event Data Recorder) data from the (BMW), the impact speed ... was 111.24 and 132.41 mph," the FHP report said.

Augustin, who lives near West Palm Beach, is being held at the Palm Beach County jail on a $100,000 bond.