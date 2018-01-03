Deputies try to locate family of critically injured woman

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help in identifying a woman critically injured in a pedestrian crash.

The woman was struck by a vehicle at El Clair Ranch Road, north of Green Golf Lane just after 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the sheriff's office.

She is described as a white female, approximately 40-60 years of age, brown hair, brown eyes, about 5' 3" tall and weighing 145 lbs.

She was wearing a baseball cap, gray sweatpants, black t-shirt with a colorful design by Christian Audigier, red Fila sweater, tan jacket and bright pink Nike Sneakers. She has at least one denture plate (upper or lower) and was wearing two rings.

She also has a history of lumbar spine fusion and breast implants, the sheriff's office said.

Currently, the woman is brain dead and on life support.

Deputies say no description of any missing person matches the woman. Deputies say she does not appear to be homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Investigator Denise Hyde at hyded@pbso.org.