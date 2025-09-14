Deceased male discovered inside Boynton Beach residence after reports of smoke

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue (BBFR) and Boynton Beach Police (BBPD) are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Sunday morning.

According to a social media post, crews responded around 10 a.m. to the area of Venice Drive following a medical call and reports of smoke coming from the residence.

When firefighters and officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male inside. BBPD detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of death and the source of the smoke.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.