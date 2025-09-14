Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deceased male discovered inside Boynton Beach residence after reports of smoke

The cause of death and source of the smoke are still under investigation
FILE PHOTO - Boynton Beach Police Department cruiser.
Posted
and last updated

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue (BBFR) and Boynton Beach Police (BBPD) are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Sunday morning.

According to a social media post, crews responded around 10 a.m. to the area of Venice Drive following a medical call and reports of smoke coming from the residence.

When firefighters and officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male inside. BBPD detectives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of death and the source of the smoke.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

