All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach reopen following 4-vehicle crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach have reopened after they were shut down because of a four-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

On its website, the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. between the Boynton Beach Boulevard and Woolbright Road exits.

The FHP said four vehicles — a box truck, Ford F-250, Kia Sportage, and BMW — were involved in the wreck.

At least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes were shut down for a while Tuesday morning, causing traffic delays for several miles south into Boca Raton.

However, all lanes eventually reopened at approximately 9:45 a.m.

