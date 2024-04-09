Convicted felon sentenced to 220 months in prison for fentanyl charges, firearms possession

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 31-year-old Boynton Beach man was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg on Monday sentenced Sidney Flerme to 220 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 11, 2023.

Boynton Beach police officers executed a search warrant on Flerme's residence on Sept. 15, 2022. Before executing the search warrant, law enforcement officers saw Flerme leave his residence and he threw a plastic bag onto the ground, according to prosecutors.

Officers recovered the bag and found about 26 capsules of fentanyl Inside Flerme's residence, as well as close to 300 grams of fentanyl, several zip-lock bags containing fentanyl, digital scales, empty capsules, a blender with fentanyl residue and a four-ton pill press. Officers also located a loaded semi-automatic pistol on top of the kitchen counter next to the fentanyl and other items.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Boynton Beach police investigated.