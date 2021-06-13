Church members give away free gasoline in Boynton Beach

Members of the Saint John Missionary Baptist Church gave away free gasoline on Sunday in Boynton Beach.

They gathered at the Chevron gas station at the corner of West Industrial Avenue and West Boynton Beach Boulevard for the giveaway.

The pastor said the church returned to in-person services this month and the church is looking to reach beyond its four walls.

“Going back to church is not just about going back to in-person service. But actually going back to being the church and so we wanted to be a support to our community and we saw that one of the ways in which we can do that is offer our community free gas,” said pastor Jovan Davis.

150 people took advantage of the free fuel offer.

The church members also handed out "goodie" bags and information about their congregation.