Career sex offender arrested and charged with kidnapping a 24-year-old female with intellectual disabilities.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL — A career sex offender has been arrested by Boynton Beach Police and charged with the kidnapping of a 24-year-old female with intellectual disabilities.

On Friday afternoon, Boynton Beach Police responded to a possible abduction near South Seacrest Boulevard. Upon investigation, officers learned that the 24-year-old woman had left her home in an SUV with an unknown male.

Officers canvassed the area and determined the unknown male was 71-year-old Alvin Gayle, who was working with a road construction crew near the victim’s home. Officers were able to reach Gayle by phone and he told police he was with the victim at his doctor’s appointment in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and BBPD officers located Gayle, and the victim at the doctor’s office.

BBPD investigators say that Gayle had intended to have sex with the victim and was aware of the victim’s intellectual disability. Gayle is a career offender who has previous charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder and offense against a child.

Alvin Gayle was charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.