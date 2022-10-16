Watch Now
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 16, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.

Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars.

Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed.

Residents WPTV spoke with said this has happened several times in their complex tomorrow.

"My son had his wallet in the car and it wasn't taken. The wallet was still in there. We found it. A lot of the other neighbors had stuff also, it was still there. I think they were just smashing windows," said resident Paola Vasquez.

It is unclear what time the break-ins occurred and exactly what was stolen.

