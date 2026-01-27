Boynton Beach woman turns $20 into $1 million after purchasing holiday scratch-off ticket

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman is starting the new year $1 million richer.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that Yvonne Hill-Mckinnie, 59, of Boynton Beach, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $1,000,000 HOLIDAY CA$H scratch-off game on Dec. 22.

Officials aid Hill-Mckinnie chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $606,700.

Hill-Mckinnie bought her $20 winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 6627 Boynton Beach Blvd. in Boynton Beach.

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.68. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-2,130,188.