Boynton Beach woman jailed after boyfriend shot in the groin

A Boynton Beach woman is in trouble with the law for threatening her boyfriend with a gun and a knife.

The man, Joshua Hewitt, told police that Lachelle Soodeen, 19, woke him up threatening to use the weapons.

Hewitt told police Sooden confronted him about infidelities he may have committed.

The two wrestled on Sooden's bed. Sooden is accused of then shooting Hewitt near the groin area.

Sooden said Hewitt threatened him first and she acted in self-defense.

However Boynton Beach police charged Sooden with aggravated battery and assault. She is under a $50,000 bond with house arrest.