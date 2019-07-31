BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman is giving her precious pet, who's fighting an aggressive form of cancer, the best life possible.

Jillian Dibble has created a bucket list for Daisy, her 12-year-old beagle who's suffering from lymphoma, fluid around her lungs, and a heart murmur. Dibble said doctors have given Daisy just eight weeks to live.

"I was so devastated when I got the phone call that she had lymphoma, and I wasn’t sure how I was supposed to say goodbye," said Dibble. "And I decided we are gonna have fun for as long as I have with her."

Dibble said because Daisy has so many health issues, she's not a candidate for chemotherapy, and her body wouldn't be able to handle it.

"We’re trying to make the most of it, and I made a doggy bucket list," said Dibble, who's owned Daisy since she was just six weeks old.

The bucket list is fun and extensive:



Have a Starbucks pupachino

Order a burger at McDonald’s

Have ice cream on the Ave.

Go to the beach

Play with friends at the dog park

Visit a pet store and play with everything

Have a steak dinner

Go swimming at Grandma’s

Have a BBQ

Cruise down A1A with the windows down and music up

Visit a fire house

Raise funds and collect donations for shelter animals in Daisy’s name and deliver them

Have a photo shoot

Make a paw print ornament

Sit together and watch the sunset/sunrise

Follow that scent for as long as you want

Paint a picture

So far, Daisy has done a lot of those activities including eating steak and ice cream, having a BBQ, going to the beach, and cruising down A1A.

🔽 WATCH DAISY CRUISE DOWN A1A 🔽

"I just want to make her happy," said Dibble. "She’s my friend and she’s been a good dog to me for 12 years."

Up next, Dibble wants to take Daisy to a fire house, play with everything in a pet store, and also collect donations like dog beds, blankets, and towels and donate them to an animal shelter.

"I want to collect donations and take them to a shelter and say they’re from Daisy," said Dibble.

In addition, Dibble is hosting 'Daisy's Dog Party' this Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Dog Park at Lake Ida, located at 1455 Lake Ida Road in Delray Beach. Anyone, along with their dogs, are welcome to attend, weather permitting.

To learn more about the dog party, click here.