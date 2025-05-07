Boynton Beach woman accused of stealing over $60K worth of jewelry from her 77-year-old employer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, May 6 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a robbery in Boynton Beach.

Upon arrival, the 77-year-old victim explained to the responding deputy that two weeks ago, she had noticed several pieces of jewelry missing from the safe in her master bedroom.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | May 7, 12pm

The victim recalls last seeing the jewelry about two weeks before that, before going to New York for the weekend. While she was away, her caretaker, Merlande Marseille house sat. The victim says that although Maseille has access to the house, she is not permitted to access the safe.

When the deputy spoke to Marseille, she said she was attempting to help her client locate the missing jewelry, as she is currently 'losing it' due to the heavy medication she is on for her ankle injury.

The victim was able to provide a detailed list of all of the items she had noticed were missing, as well as each of their estimated values.

Marseille denies any involvement with the missing items, however, deputies were able to locate several pawn transactions conducted by the suspect. The 15 transactions matched the description of the items that were reported stolen. The transactions each had Marseilles full name and fingerprint attached to them.

Marseille was taken into custody, where she waived her rights and invoked her right to an attorney.

