Boynton Beach set to repeal longstanding segregationist ordinances

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Boynton Beach plan to repeal three city ordinances that established segregated residential areas and created rules prohibiting residents of the opposite race from entering the areas at night.

The ordinances were created in 1924, establishing the "Negro District" and "White District" in what was then the town of Boynton.

A third ordinance passed in 1933 made it illegal for anyone 18 or older to "loiter, wander, stroll or be about in the public streets, parks, public or other places, on foot, in a vehicle or any kind whatsoever" in the other race's segregated district after a certain hour in the evening. It was created to "promote public peace, welfare, harmony and good order."

"These ordinances are part of our history, but they won't be a part of our future," Mayor Ty Penserga said. "While they haven't been enforced for many years, it's time we remove them from the books. There is no place for segregation and racism in Boynton Beach."

Commissioners will formally repeal the ordinances during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night at City Hall.