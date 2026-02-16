BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city leaders are continuing code enforcement rules as part of a citywide cleanup effort.

WPTV has been looking into the regulations as they have been receiving mixed reactions from residents who say the rules make them feel like they're living in a homeowners association.

WATCH BELOW: 'Let us work together, not just fine us,' Michael Super tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Boynton Beach residents say strict code enforcement feels like living in an HOA

The latest addition was a parking ordinance that started this month which could land a homeowner a fine for parking their car on their own property.

Last week the city announced an update to existing codes covering everything from grass length to home maintenance requirements.

WPTV is listening to residents and poke with several people about the changes, and while some support the enforcement efforts, many more people tell us the rules are overstepping on what homeowners can do with their property.

Residents face mounting fines

Michael Super has been hit with 10 fines from code enforcement over the last two years for issues with his fence, yard and more on his house which is not in an HOA.

"They've cracked down a lot on the code and not in a good way," Super said. "More like here's a fine, here's a fine, here's a fine, and I don't really see any benefit to it."

Super said he specifically moved to his neighborhood because it didn't have an HOA.

Boynton Beach 'We can't park anywhere': Homeowners face new restrictions on their property Joel Lopez

"If you're going to make someone who is a resident here do something you have a priority to uphold to the same standard to your city," Super said, in regard to issues he's seen with city owned property.

Logan Poirier said city codes are costing him tens of thousands of dollars in modifications to his property.

"We're redoing our grass, because the city told us to, and we had to expand our driveway, because the city told us to," Poirier said. "We purposefully bought in this neighborhood, because the city wasn't going to do a bunch of things, there was no HOA. And now it's turning into something that seems way more than necessary, as far as restrictions go."

New code requirements detailed

The city of Boynton Beach recently posted an update with a long list of codes that breaks down requirements for grass and landscaping appearance, as well as regulations covering paint on walls and roof shingles. The rules also prohibit storing items outdoors, even if they're under a carport.

Updates to standards for appearance & maintenance:



Newly planted trees must be maintained, with canopies at least 10 ft from overhead utility lines.

Existing trees growing into utility spaces must be removed or pruned using directional pruning when possible.

Lawns: Keep grass under 9 inches.

Shrubs: Maintain a neat, healthy appearance.

Roofs: It is prohibited if 20% or more of roof materials (shingles, tiles, etc.) are loose, missing, or discolored.

No outdoor storage visible from public or private rights-of-way, including carports.

Swale modifications (planting or landscaping) require a right-of-way permit via SagesGov on the Building Department webpage.

Perform all work safely.

Exterior surfaces: No more than 20% discoloration allowed.

Sand or gravel must not spill onto streets or sidewalks.

Some residents support stricter enforcement

Sharon Wynne supports the new enforcement efforts and believes it's time for her neighbors to take accountability.

"Super in favor, and the goal will be to see that they're enforced," Wynne said. "A homeowner, that's kind of the expectation that you have that you're going to maintain it at a level that is appropriate, and that is a long way off from what we're seeing."

Wynne said she thinks the codes are meant to create a better sense of community.

When asked about concerns from her neighbors on the HOA style enforcement, she responded "Do your part, if you don't think you want somebody to control you then it's your duty to control yourself."

City's stated purpose

During our coverage on the new parking ordinances, WPTV interviewed John Bonafair, the director of the public safety department.

Boynton Beach 'City is here to help': WPTV gets answers for viewers on parking restrictions Joel Lopez

When asked about comparisons to HOA enforcement, Bonafair pushed back against that characterization.

"No, it's not, absolutely not," Bonafair said. "We're out there targeting some major offenders that we've received complaints for years and years and years, people abusing the city and their neighbors, that's primarily who we're going for, we're not going after the average citizen."

WPTV found the ordinance in regard to community and maintenance, which says the purpose is to improve the quality of life for residents. We are still working to hear back from the mayor and other city leaders about the codes.

Super acknowledges the goal of community improvement but wants a more collaborative approach.

"I think we all have that goal, but let us work together, not just fine us, fine us, fine us," Super said, hoping the city can find ways to financially assist residents who face expensive repairs.

Wynne remains optimistic about the changes.

"Let's see where it goes. Give it a try," Wynne said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.