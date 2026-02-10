Boynton Beach residents demand action on dangerous speeding near children's park

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a Boynton Beach neighborhood are urging city leaders to address dangerous speeding on Summit Drive, where drivers race past houses and crosswalks, creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians.

The street connects the Hunter's Run Golf Course community to Congress Avenue, and residents along the path say drivers treat it like a racetrack.

"The people that come out of there think it's like the flag at a racetrack because they got a nice clean straight shot down to Congress," Chip Randall said. "And I mean they really go fast. A lot of them are ridiculously fast. And what the problem is is about halfway down they have the tennis courts and then there is the barrier-free child park. And kids come across there with skateboards, bicycles, mothers with strollers and it's dangerous these cars going so fast."

Marla Right witnessed one particularly alarming incident where she estimated a vehicle was traveling at least 80 miles per hour down the 25 mile per hour road.

"Somebody almost got killed, I don't want to witness this," Right said. " I can't believe there's no speed limit signs before a city park."

A group of residents attended a city commission meeting to highlight the clash between speeding cars and people crossing the road from their houses to reach the park and playground.

"I've been very grateful that up until now nothing has happened, but I think it's just a matter of time," resident Marjorie Randall said.

Multiple residents called for speed bumps and speed limit signs to be installed along the problematic 1,500+ feet stretch of road. Right described the constant pedestrian traffic in the area, noting many elderly residents use walkers or canes.

"I've seen too many near misses and I promise you this morning it was almost me," Right said.

Another safety concern involves cars driving off the road onto sidewalks to make U-turns before the guard gate, putting pedestrians at risk.

Neighbors said the city previously placed temporary speed detectors, but they have since been removed.

The city of Boynton Beach released a statement addressing the concerns:

"At the January 20, 2026 City Commission meeting, a resident raised concerns regarding speeding in the area. Following that meeting, City staff coordinated with the City Engineer to determine the appropriate location for installing traffic speed counters. The counters were installed on January 22, 2026, and have been collecting data on vehicle speeds, traffic volumes, and travel patterns. The data will be retrieved this Friday and forwarded to the City Engineer for evaluation. Based on the engineering analysis, the City will determine whether traffic calming measures, such as speed humps, are appropriate for this location."

The city also noted that residents can initiate the traffic calming review process through the Drive Safe Boynton program, which allows neighborhoods to formally apply for speed humps and begin the evaluation process.

Right hopes the city will consider creating a designated turnaround point for vehicles to prevent drivers from using sidewalks, protecting pedestrians walking near the Hunter's Run entrance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.