Boynton Beach police searching for man who stole car with 2-year-old child inside

Police: Man steals car from Mobil gas station, leaves child at Residence Inn in Boca Raton
Posted at 9:43 AM, Oct 17, 2023
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are searching for a man who authorities said stole a car with a two-year-old child inside on Tuesday morning.

Police said a man in a white SUV drove up to a Mobil gas station, located at 850 West Gateway Boulevard, at approximately 6:30 a.m., then got into the victim's vehicle and took off.

Inside that vehicle was a two-year-old child in the rear seat.

Police said the man drove onto Interstate 95, then stopped at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child and took off in the stolen vehicle, eventually ditching it near the Town Center at Boca Raton mall on Butts Road.

If you know who the man is, call Boynton Beach Police Department Det. Brad Leitner at 561-742- 6113.

