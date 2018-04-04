Boynton Beach police searching for armed carjacking suspects

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating the armed carjacking of a West Palm Beach man in the parking lot of the Boynton Beach Mall Tuesday night.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, told police he was sitting in his silver 2016 Toyota Camry outside Macy's at around 9:40 p.m., when two men opened the driver's side door and pointed a gun at him.

The men demanded he get out of the car and one of them drove away.

Responding officers spotted the stolen car on Boynton Beach Boulevard near the I-95 overpass.

The suspects got out of the car, jumped the guardrail, and ran down the embankment and across the railroad tracks.

Despite an exhaustive search by officers, K9 and a PBSO helicopter, the suspects were not located.

The suspects are described as black males, 16-18 years old wearing dark clothing.

One of the suspects had medium length dreadlocks.

The Camry was returned to the victim, who was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Nicole Loshelder at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.