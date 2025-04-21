Boynton Beach police say they get calls for bike-related incidents 'at least every other day'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a troubling trend in Palm Beach County, where at least six bicyclists have died, and hundreds have been injured in crashes this year.

In Boynton Beach, police are alarmed by the increase in these incidents.

WATCH: Police concerned about rise in crashes

Boynton Beach police see uptick in e-bike crashes

“If not every day, at least every other day, there’s some type of call for service involving a bicycle," Traffic Sergeant Christopher Munro noted.

Police data reveals that there have been at least 31 crashes between bicyclists and drivers in Boynton Beach so far this year, a dozen more than the same period last year.

Avid bike rider Gary Dyke shared his personal experience, saying he has had “more than just a few close calls,” including an incident where a driver hit him while distracted.

Dyke’s concerns reflect a broader issue highlighted by Munro, who pointed out that many cyclists and e-bike riders are not following the rules of the road. Munro emphasized that cyclists “can’t just bicycle across the intersection.”

Jeff Manthey expressed his worries about unsafe riding behavior on local roads, stating that when he is behind the wheel on A1A, “They’ll drive like three [lanes] wide. I don’t want to hurt anybody.”

To address these safety concerns, police are urging drivers to be more responsible and reminding cyclists to follow key safety guidelines:



Ride with the flow of traffic

Wear helmets (required for those under 16)

Use front and rear lights when riding at night

Avoid listening to music while riding

When on sidewalks, cyclists must yield to pedestrians and/or give an audible signal before passing

E-bike users should slow down, as the maximum state law speed is 28 miles per hour



“High speed, that’s a danger; it’s a lot more hazardous," Dyke added.

In response to the rising number of crashes, Boynton Beach police are preparing to launch an education plan focused on biker safety. They hope this initiative will not only reduce crashes but also minimize the need for citations.