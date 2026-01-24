BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At Lights Out Boxing in Boynton Beach, it's more than just jabs and head movements that are taught as basic skills.

Police Athletic League Director Bill Tome says that at Lights Out classes, kids learn self-defense and gain a sense of community.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to reach so many more kids than we already do; our program helps so many individuals,” Lights Out instructor Sebastian Ernst said.

Boynton Beach Police partners with local boxing gym to teach kids fundamental skills

8-year-old Dmitry Polur has been to many classes, and it shows through his electrifying hooks and jabs; however, Dmitry humbly admits he still has work to do.

“It’s really good because even if you’re not good when you start, you’ll be good if you keep doing it,” Dmitry said.

Christian Capre spent part of his 17th birthday at the gym to learn the science of boxing.

“It was a lot of fun, and I definitely learned a lot," Capre said. The staff here was very welcoming and helped me learn new fundamentals.”