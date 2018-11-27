Boynton Beach police officer injured in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach police officer is hospitalized following a crash Monday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Federal Highway.

According to police spokeswoman Stephanie Stater, the officer is in stable condition at this time.

“I know she had a cut on her forehead and she was complaining of pain in her legs, so from the hospital report, she’s in cat scab and having X-rays taken.” They’re saying no, she did not lose consciousness and she’s, in fact, talking to our officers at the hospital as we speak,” Captain Pauld Deale with the Boynton Beach Police Department told WPTV.

The name of the officer has not been released.

The occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a Chevy Equinox, were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Westbound Ocean Avenue is shut down and the northbound and southbound lanes of Federal Highway are closed to traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.