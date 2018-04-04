Boynton Beach Police looking for missing man

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Gary Lee Tahal, 48, was last seen in his home on Buttonwood Lane.

Officials say Tahal has a history of drug abuse and his family is concerned because it is unlike him to go that long without calling.

He is believed to have his 6-year-old dog, a Boxer named Chase, with him.

Anyone with information on Tahal's whereabouts is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116.