Boynton Beach police investigating body on roof of Centennial Park amphitheater

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating the discovery of a body on the roof of the Centennial Park amphitheater on Tuesday.

A police department spokesperson said the body was found at approximately 3:30 p.m.

No other information about the person's identity or circumstances of the person's death have been released.

The Centennial Park amphitheater, located at 120 East Ocean Avenue, is right next to Boynton Beach City Hall and across the street from the Schoolhouse Children's Museum.

The park and amphitheater are popular locations for community events and festivals throughout the year, including a free monthly concert series, Pirate Fest in October, and a superhero and princess-themed Family Fun Day in January.