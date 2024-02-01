Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach police investigating after shots fired at intersection

Occupant 'firing what appears to be an AR-15,' agency says
Surveillance at North Seacrest Boulevard and Miner Road in Boynton Beach. Jan. 30, 2024.png
Boynton Beach Police Department/Facebook
Surveillance at North Seacrest Boulevard and Miner Road in Boynton Beach.<br/>
Surveillance at North Seacrest Boulevard and Miner Road in Boynton Beach. Jan. 30, 2024.png
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 21:11:58-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Detectives responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of North Seacrest Boulevard and Miner Road, police said Wednesday.

They went to the scene at noon Tuesday and upon reviewing video footage they saw the occupant of a white Nissan "strategically positioned outside the back driver-side window, was firing what appears to be an AR-15," according to a post on Facebook that included video.

A second vehicle, a white Honda, seemed to be the intended target, taking multiple rounds before hastily fleeing North on North Seacrest Boulevard, police said.

No suspects or victims have been identified as detectives continue to pursue leads.

If you have any information, contact Detective Villari at 561-742-6127.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.