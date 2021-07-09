Boynton Beach police host first 'Kids, Cops & Cones' event

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — You can cool off from the summer heat with some ice cream on Friday while getting to know those who protect and serve our community.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting its first "Kids, Cops & Cones" event to help build relationships between officers and the community.

It is also the department's first event it's hosting in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kids can get a free small ice cream at The Boardwalk Italian Ice and Creamery, located at 209 North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. while interacting with members of the department.

"We use every opportunity we can to network and build trust with our community, to show that our police officers are human beings, that they deeply care about our community," said Stephanie Slater, public information officer for the Boynton Beach Police Department. "We're fortunate here in Boynton Beach to have a tremendous relationship with our community."

The department will also have police vehicles on display for kids to check out while they enjoy their ice cream, along with giveaways.