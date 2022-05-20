Watch
Boynton Beach Police Department has new interim chief for second time since April

Assistant Chief Joe DeGiulio takes over after resignation of Vanessa Snow
Boynton Beach Police Department
Assistant Chief Joe DeGiulio has been tapped as interim chief of the Boynton Beach Police Department after the resignation of Vanessa Snow, who took over for Michael Gregory in April.
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 10:48:31-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach has another interim police chief.

Interim City Manager James Stables appointed Assistant Chief Joe DeGiulio to lead the Boynton Beach Police Department.

The city announced the move Friday morning after the resignation of interim Chief Vanessa Snow.

Snow, who had served as deputy chief, took over on an interim basis after last month's resignation of Michael Gregory. Her tenure as interim chief lasted less than a month.

"I look forward to working closely with interim Chief DeGiulio, who will serve as a key member of the city's executive team and assure the community a seamless transition of leadership in the police department," Stables said.

DeGiulio has been with the Boynton Beach Police Department since 2001.

Gregory left his post April 22 after nearly four years on the job, saying he wanted to focus on other areas of his life.

His department was met with much scrutiny after the death of Stanley Davis III, a 13-year-old boy who crashed his dirt bike during an attempted traffic stop in December.

Then city commissioners voted last month to consider merging the police department with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Days before Gregory's departure, City Manager Lori LaVerriere was fired.

