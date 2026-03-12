Boynton Beach police arrest 2 women they say were involved in senior pickpocketing scheme

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police have arrested two women they say have been working together to pickpocket seniors, and then use their credit cards at various Publix and Target locations.

On Wednesday, police arrested 59-year-old Mavis Johnson of West Palm Beach and 57-year-old Tammy Evans of Boynton Beach, after police surveillance of the two at Ross and Dollar Tree on Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

After a 911 caller advised their wallet had been stolen at that Ross location, detectives followed Evans and Johnson to a Target on Congress, where Johnson, wearing a disguise, was observed using multiple credit cards to purchase $100 gift cards.

Johnson and Evans were both taken into custody, and Johnson was in possession of the original victim’s credit card. Detectives also discovered those Target gift cards were purchased with credit cards from a victim at the Dollar Tree.

They say and Johnson would typically wear a disguise, while Evans would act as the getaway driver.

The Boynton Beach Police Department says the arrest comes after months of investigation into a series of pickpocketing incidents targeting elderly women. Around the holidays, Delray Beach police issued a warning about pickpockets targeting distracted shoppers, and included video of a theft from a Dollar Tree in Delray Beach.

BBPD detectives say Evans and Johnson are tied to thefts in Palm Beach, Broward and Dade counties.

The two women face multiple felony counts of petit theft, unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, criminal use of personal identification, theft by taking or retaining possession of a card taken, violation of probation, and scheme to defraud person over 65 years of age.

BBPD asks that anyone who may have been a victim contact 561-742-6100.